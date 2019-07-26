Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.82.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OIS. Raymond James set a $33.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Propetro in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $147.00 price target on Ameriprise Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $52.00 price target on Core Laboratories and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other Oil States International news, VP Christopher E. Cragg sold 3,000 shares of Oil States International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total value of $61,290.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 203,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,793.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 5.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Oil States International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 93,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSE:OIS traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,426. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $847.97 million, a PE ratio of -115.92 and a beta of 2.27. Oil States International has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $250.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.20 million. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. Oil States International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oil States International will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

