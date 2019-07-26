Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Sets New 1-Year High at $38.48

Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ODT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.48 and last traded at $38.48, with a volume of 2971 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $898.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.15.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Odonate Therapeutics Inc will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin C. Tang purchased 93,692 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,334,804.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 384,615 shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,393,077 shares of company stock worth $36,230,094 in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Odonate Therapeutics by 1,187.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 678.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 91,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ODT)

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

