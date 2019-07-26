Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ODT traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.10. 516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $898.69 million, a PE ratio of -9.87 and a beta of 1.68. Odonate Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $37.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Odonate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc bought 384,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 769,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,000,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,393,077 shares of company stock worth $36,230,094. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

About Odonate Therapeutics

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

