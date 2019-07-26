OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.38 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 26.92%.

NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $30.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.85.

OCFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. FIG Partners reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

