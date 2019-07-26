OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The savings and loans company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $74.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.38 million.

Shares of NASDAQ OCFC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. The company had a trading volume of 213,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.87. OceanFirst Financial has a 1-year low of $21.30 and a 1-year high of $30.21.

OCFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Monday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. OceanFirst Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

