Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02, Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 million. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.36% and a negative return on equity of 230.48%.

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock traded up $1.16 on Friday, reaching $6.50. 69,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,141,570. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Obalon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.70 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of -5.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Obalon Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Obalon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OBLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Obalon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Moly from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $220.00 price objective on shares of SAGE Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

About Obalon Therapeutics

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc, a vertically integrated medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat people who are obese and overweight. The company offers the Obalon balloon system designed to provide weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

