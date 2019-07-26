Oakbrook Investments LLC Raises Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 438.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,450 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 67,150 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $964,125,000 after acquiring an additional 428,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515,682 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,076,340 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $763,995,000 after acquiring an additional 8,580,989 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,587,070 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $669,759,000 after acquiring an additional 638,947 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Cowen set a $63.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.34.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $75,998.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,657.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.76. 2,795,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,549,295. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.90. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $57.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 57.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.