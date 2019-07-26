Oakbrook Investments LLC Purchases 3,165 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,091 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

In related news, insider Marvin R. Ellison bought 10,000 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.05 per share, with a total value of $950,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,612,554.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Frieson bought 2,030 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 12,280 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,566 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. UBS Group cut shares of AGL Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.88.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 364,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,128. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.58. The firm has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.65 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 91.85%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.