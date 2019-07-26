Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLTW. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 8.8% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 5.1% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 19,054.0% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 603,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,373,000 after buying an additional 600,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 144.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 19,680 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WLTW. Citigroup set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Willis Towers Watson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.08.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, Director Anna C. Catalano sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total transaction of $200,188.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $199.12. 20,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,590. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $192.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.83. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $198.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Willis Towers Watson’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.