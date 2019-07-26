Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 117.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in AMETEK by 534.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 51,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,275 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in AMETEK by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 39,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,271,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,983,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,507,000 after acquiring an additional 33,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

In other AMETEK news, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $5,073,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,297,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $149,590.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $783,050.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,702. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of TMAC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $226.00 target price on shares of S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE AME traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 91,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,996. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.14 and a 52 week high of $92.30. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.58.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

