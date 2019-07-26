Oakbrook Investments LLC Has $16.95 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 377,365 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,407 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for about 1.0% of Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.1% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 22.2% in the second quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 56,836 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 10,307 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 13.4% in the second quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 69,186 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 8,151 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,478 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

AMAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut Cray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vereit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

AMAT traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $50.74. 502,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,865,075. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.69. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 47.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.