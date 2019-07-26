Oakbrook Investments LLC Buys 150 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 98,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,138,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Allstate Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 37,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 679,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,963,000 after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $456,000. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.44.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $204.64. 80,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,680,547. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $140.40 and a 1-year high of $218.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.67. The company has a market cap of $90.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.04. American Tower had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

In related news, EVP William H. Hess sold 12,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.60, for a total transaction of $2,459,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,068,893.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 8,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.27, for a total transaction of $1,755,123.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,053 shares of company stock worth $49,761,568 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.