Oakbrook Investments LLC Acquires 11,455 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 93.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 296,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,434,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,792,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,818,000 after purchasing an additional 302,982 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,950,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,353,000 after acquiring an additional 346,998 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 12,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 7,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $815,963.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,376,206.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,006 shares of company stock worth $9,987,148 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Acacia Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.94.

NASDAQ ADI traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $121.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,036,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,150. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.62 and a 52-week high of $124.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.72.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

