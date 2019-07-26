NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MacroGenics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. ValuEngine lowered Vereit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 target price on Pacira Biosciences and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.99. 130,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,120,095. The company has a market capitalization of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $67.62 and a one year high of $108.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 23.06%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,256,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $149,891,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 308.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 956,288 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $84,526,000 after purchasing an additional 721,996 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,101,888 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $274,176,000 after acquiring an additional 400,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,977.4% during the 1st quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 328,643 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after acquiring an additional 312,823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

