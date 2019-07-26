Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 39.2% in July

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the June 15th total of 178,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its position in Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC owned about 0.70% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NES traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.04. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,628. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $14.05.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

