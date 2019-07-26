Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) Trading 0.4% Higher

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s share price traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $13.64, 5,014 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 45% from the average session volume of 3,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.61.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of New Jersey. It primarily invests its assets in a portfolio of municipal securities with an objective to provide current income exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes.

