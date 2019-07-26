Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.11, 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 31,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.14.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.20.

Get Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued mortgage-backed securities consisting primarily of non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial mortgage-backed securities with a favorable total return potential.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.