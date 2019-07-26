Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Shares Up 0.1%

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)’s share price shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.57 and last traded at $13.56, 600 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 82,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.40.

Get Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd in the 1st quarter worth $148,000.

About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.