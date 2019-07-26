Numeraire (NMR) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Numeraire has a total market cap of $8.37 million and $2,432.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $6.20 or 0.00062885 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00294430 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.63 or 0.01649880 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000904 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00121704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00024435 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Numeraire Profile

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 2,349,328 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,349,328 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai . The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, DDEX and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

