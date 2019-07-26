NULS (NULS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.07 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. NULS has a market capitalization of $42.25 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00005858 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Bit-Z, OKEx and ChaoEX. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About NULS

NULS launched on September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,196,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,594,248 tokens. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . NULS’s official message board is steemit.com/@nuls . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, ChaoEX, CoinBene, QBTC, DragonEX, Kucoin, Binance and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

