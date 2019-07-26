NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Skyline Asset Management LP

Skyline Asset Management LP lowered its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,100 shares during the quarter. NOW makes up approximately 1.8% of Skyline Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Skyline Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.62% of NOW worth $9,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in NOW by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,107,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,110 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in NOW by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,670,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,928,000 after purchasing an additional 931,341 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NOW during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,317,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NOW by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,825,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,483,000 after purchasing an additional 449,971 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in NOW by 4.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,467,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,164,000 after purchasing an additional 375,350 shares during the period.

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.60. 446,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,779. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.45. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $10.36 and a 52-week high of $18.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.63.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. NOW had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NOW Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.20.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

