Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $79.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 0.42% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NovoCure Limited is an oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a therapy called Tumor Treating Fields for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. It operates primarily in the United States, Germany, Switzerland and Japan. NovoCure Limited is based in Saint Helier, Channel Islands. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $79.00 target price on Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Sunday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.67. 713,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,961. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.76. Novocure has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $78.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.01 and a beta of 2.44.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 47.23% and a negative net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 30,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total value of $1,685,850.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 275,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,240,336.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total value of $62,206.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 853,970 shares of company stock valued at $48,748,770 in the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Novocure by 169.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novocure by 9.7% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 46,599 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novocure by 13.0% during the second quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 141,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,938,000 after purchasing an additional 16,291 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure during the first quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

