Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Raised to $105.00

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) had its price target lifted by Argus to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVS. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Liberum Capital raised shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Novartis from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $79.16 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.63.

NYSE:NVS traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.17. The company had a trading volume of 46,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,851. Novartis has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $95.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.88. The firm has a market cap of $213.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 8.9% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its stake in Novartis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 15,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

