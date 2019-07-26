Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Shares of NG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.58.
Novagold Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Novagold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novagold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.