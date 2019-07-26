Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) Downgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Novagold Resources (NASDAQ:NG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.23. The stock had a trading volume of 64,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43. Novagold Resources has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $6.58.

Novagold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

