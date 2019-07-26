Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2,218.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.15. The company had a trading volume of 149,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,988. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.62 and a fifty-two week high of $102.54.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

