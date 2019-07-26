Northwest Bancshares Inc. Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 877 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,623,226.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.31, for a total transaction of $3,063,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,652,800.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Cleveland Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Oppenheimer set a $312.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Hexo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.06.

UNH stock traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.94. The stock had a trading volume of 188,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,700. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.55.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

