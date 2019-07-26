Northwest Bancshares Inc. Increases Stock Position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 1.2% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Verity & Verity LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 94,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 28,173 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 11,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 26,844 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 51,625 shares during the period. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup set a $221.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised USINAS SIDERURG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.91.

In related news, SVP Jody L. Begley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $173,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP W Hildebrandt Surgner, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $104,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MO traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.81. 2,894,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,310,548. The company has a market cap of $93.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.40 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 24.87%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.20%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

