Northwest Bancshares Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the period. SAP makes up 1.3% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,755,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $433,659,000 after purchasing an additional 240,014 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,489,791 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270,941 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 326.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $203,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,984 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,741,156 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,034,000 after purchasing an additional 92,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SAP by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,282,838 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $148,117,000 after purchasing an additional 36,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

SAP stock traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.00. The stock had a trading volume of 272,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $156.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $94.81 and a 12-month high of $140.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.67.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viewray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phoenix New Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

