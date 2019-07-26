Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) Given a €4.30 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.30 ($5.00) price target on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.56 ($6.47).

Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a 52-week high of €5.95 ($6.92).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

