NIX Price Tops $0.14 on Exchanges (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. NIX has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and approximately $80,796.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001415 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $18.94, $5.60 and $33.94. Over the last week, NIX has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9,831.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.02226170 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.26 or 0.00958855 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.86 or 0.03212968 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.01 or 0.00813872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00013010 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00063369 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00727050 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00207868 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NIX Coin Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

