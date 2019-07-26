Niobium Coin Achieves Market Cap of $1.19 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Niobium Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0242 or 0.00000247 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, YoBit and Exrates. Niobium Coin has a market cap of $1.19 million and $2,984.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003262 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00294809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.01651867 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000876 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000234 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00122225 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,077,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Exrates and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.