Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.49.

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.48 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 target price on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $52.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 17,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total value of $1,587,996.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elliott Hill sold 34,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $3,012,394.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,636,550. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $892,899,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Nike by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,077,703 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,943,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,908,916 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter worth $81,064,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,357,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $471,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 40.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,282,717 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,583,000 after acquiring an additional 950,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.54. 3,562,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,517,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.61. Nike has a 1 year low of $66.53 and a 1 year high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $137.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Nike had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 45.12%. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nike will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.