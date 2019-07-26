NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. NextEra Energy updated its FY 2019 guidance to $8.16-8.32 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $10.00-10.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $209.01. 202,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,400. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.10. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $164.25 and a 1-year high of $212.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.94%.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total transaction of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 107,216 shares of company stock worth $21,354,766 in the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 4,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 4,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $393.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.14.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

