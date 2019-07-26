NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) versus Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NASDAQ:ADX) Financial Contrast

NeXt Innovation (NASDAQ:GSVC) and Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get NeXt Innovation alerts:

This table compares NeXt Innovation and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeXt Innovation $1.62 million 80.76 $890,000.00 ($0.37) -17.89 Adams Diversified Equity Fund $28.27 million 59.70 $117.60 million N/A N/A

Adams Diversified Equity Fund has higher revenue and earnings than NeXt Innovation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

35.3% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of NeXt Innovation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Adams Diversified Equity Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NeXt Innovation and Adams Diversified Equity Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeXt Innovation 697.12% -3.34% -1.94% Adams Diversified Equity Fund N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for NeXt Innovation and Adams Diversified Equity Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeXt Innovation 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adams Diversified Equity Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

NeXt Innovation presently has a consensus price target of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of 62.39%. Given NeXt Innovation’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe NeXt Innovation is more favorable than Adams Diversified Equity Fund.

Dividends

Adams Diversified Equity Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. NeXt Innovation does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

NeXt Innovation has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeXt Innovation beats Adams Diversified Equity Fund on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeXt Innovation Company Profile

GSV Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments. It obtains external research to complement its in-house research to make its investments. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the S&P 500 Index. It was formerly known as The Adams Express Company. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. was founded in 1840 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for NeXt Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXt Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.