Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.74, approximately 2,785 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 229,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.85.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 152.2% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 53.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 56.5% in the second quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 81.1% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter.

About Nexpoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF)

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

