New Millennium Iron (TSE:NML) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of New Millennium Iron Corp (TSE:NML) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.08. New Millennium Iron shares last traded at $0.08, with a volume of 22,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $14.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

New Millennium Iron Company Profile (TSE:NML)

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KéMag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, Québec.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for New Millennium Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Millennium Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.