NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

NTGR stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $34.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,587. NetGear has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $75.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). NetGear had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $230.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NetGear will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $58,151.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,688.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $42,673.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,391.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,837 shares of company stock valued at $236,135 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth $521,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $577,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,210,000. BTIM Corp. purchased a new position in NetGear during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,569,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NetGear in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

