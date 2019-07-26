Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management decreased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536,678 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,736 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 29.5% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Barton Investment Management owned 0.12% of Netflix worth $197,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth $1,209,406,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Netflix by 36,563.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 786,432 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,643,000 after purchasing an additional 784,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,330,112,000 after purchasing an additional 605,419 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Netflix by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 93,575 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,365,000 after purchasing an additional 429,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Netflix by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,257,549 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,161,512,000 after purchasing an additional 339,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $8.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $335.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,191,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,284,991. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.23 and a 52 week high of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.21 billion, a PE ratio of 125.10, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $390.47.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 55,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.54, for a total transaction of $17,130,562.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,130,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 165,862 shares of company stock valued at $56,966,404. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

