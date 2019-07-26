Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €49.50 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €49.50 ($57.56) target price from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NEM. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.34) price target on shares of in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Baader Bank set a €52.33 ($60.85) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) target price on shares of in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €85.24 ($99.11).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of NEM opened at €53.45 ($62.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €91.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.05. Nemetschek has a 52-week low of €29.90 ($34.77) and a 52-week high of €57.95 ($67.38). The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.46.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.