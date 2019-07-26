Needham & Company LLC Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $320.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Needham & Company LLC from $276.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on ServiceNow to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Shares of NOW traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $288.69. The stock had a trading volume of 574,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. ServiceNow has a 12 month low of $147.63 and a 12 month high of $303.17. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,443.43, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.56.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.30, for a total transaction of $472,494.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,922,695.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Schneider sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total value of $1,001,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,010,915.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,322 shares of company stock worth $32,554,009. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5,742.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 620,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,311,000 after acquiring an additional 157,939 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.