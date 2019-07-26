Nebula AI (NBAI) Trading Down 13.9% Over Last 7 Days

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Nebula AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. Nebula AI has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $454.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nebula AI alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $601.95 or 0.05929124 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00045921 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001246 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (NBAI) is a token. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,839,754,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. The official website for Nebula AI is www.nebula-ai.com . Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebula AI Token Trading

Nebula AI can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebula AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nebula AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nebula AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.