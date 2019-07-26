NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

NB Global Corporate Income Trust (ASX:NBI) announced a interim dividend on Friday, July 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st.

NBI stock remained flat at $A$2.06 ($1.46) during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 666,905 shares. NB Global Corporate Income Trust has a 12-month low of A$1.91 ($1.35) and a 12-month high of A$2.12 ($1.50). The company has a 50 day moving average of A$2.05.

