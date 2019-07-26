Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.45. Navios Maritime Partners had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.41 million. On average, analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NMM opened at $17.02 on Friday. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $198.12 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

