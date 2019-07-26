Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Navios Maritime Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.19. Navios Maritime shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 2,220 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised York Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Yirendai from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.53.

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.76) by $2.57. Navios Maritime had a negative return on equity of 11.37% and a negative net margin of 44.04%. The business had revenue of $140.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.57 million.

Navios Maritime Company Profile (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

