Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) Lifted to “Outperform” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $15.00 target price on the shipping company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.50.

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phoenix New Media from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group set a $8.00 price target on shares of TrovaGene and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NYSE NVGS traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,741. The company has a market cap of $593.89 million, a PE ratio of -213.30 and a beta of 1.06. Navigator has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Navigator had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $76.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Navigator’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Navigator by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 507,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navigator during the fourth quarter worth $310,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navigator by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,896 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Navigator by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,406 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Navigator by 7.5% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,931 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated a fleet of 38 vessels.

