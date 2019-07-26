National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH cut its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 20,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,401. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.83. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $55.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.18.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.23). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 42.49% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $163.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This is an increase from National Retail Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.63%.

NNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $57.00 target price on National Retail Properties and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.88.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 37,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $1,987,423.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,990,872.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $65,509.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,949 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,298. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

