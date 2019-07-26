National Bank Financial Boosts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$25.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Pi Financial upped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$4.10 to C$4.30 in a research report on Monday, March 25th.
TSE:PAAS opened at C$20.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -860.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.95.
Pan American Silver Company Profile
Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.
Featured Story: P/E Growth (PEG)
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.