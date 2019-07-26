National Bank Financial Boosts Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target to C$25.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

TSE:PAAS opened at C$20.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$17.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of -860.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.95. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$13.83 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.95.

In other Pan American Silver news, Director Ross J. Beaty acquired 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,371,789.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,828,680 shares in the company, valued at C$39,464,894.76. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 11,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.17, for a total value of C$200,351.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,564.69.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

