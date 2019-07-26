Nash Exchange Market Cap Achieves $76.26 Million (NEX)

Nash Exchange (CURRENCY:NEX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Nash Exchange has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Nash Exchange has a total market cap of $76.26 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Nash Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nash Exchange token can currently be bought for approximately $2.11 or 0.00021484 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Aphelion, TOKOK and Switcheo Network.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00294788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.05 or 0.01642381 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000872 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000233 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00121594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024486 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000613 BTC.

About Nash Exchange

Nash Exchange's genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Nash Exchange's total supply is 56,296,100 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,196,678 tokens. The official message board for Nash Exchange is medium.com/nashsocial . The official website for Nash Exchange is nash.io .

The Reddit community for Nash Exchange is /r/Nash

Nash Exchange Token Trading

Nash Exchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Aphelion and TOKOK. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash Exchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nash Exchange should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nash Exchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

