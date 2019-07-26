Narrative Tops One Day Volume of $10,725.00 (NRVE)

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded down 29.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Narrative has a market cap of $284,503.00 and approximately $10,725.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Narrative has traded 45.4% lower against the US dollar. One Narrative token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and BiteBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003299 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.05 or 0.00295534 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.62 or 0.01654246 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000894 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00121438 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00024437 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Narrative Token Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,646,660 tokens. Narrative’s official website is www.narrative.org . The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

