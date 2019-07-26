Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Trading Up 6.8%

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK)’s share price was up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.35 and last traded at $1.26, approximately 228,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 423,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

A number of brokerages have commented on NK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Coty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Nantkwest presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $116.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09.

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 184,234.05% and a negative return on equity of 52.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nantkwest Inc will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Nantkwest by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Nantkwest during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nantkwest Company Profile (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

